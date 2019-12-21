News Music News

Thursday bring out Saves The Day’s Chris Conley for their My Chemical Romance support slot

Performing a pretty wild Buzzcocks cover

Matthew Neale
Saves The Day's Chris Conley and Thursday frontman Geoff Rickley
Saves The Day's Chris Conley and Thursday's Geoff Rickley. Credit: David A. Smith/Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Thursday brought Saves The Day frontman Chris Conley up on stage during their set supporting My Chemical Romance last night (December 20).

The band invited Conley onto the stage to perform a cover of the Buzzcocks track ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’. Check out some fan footage and reactions on Twitter below.

Advertisement

Thursday returned from their own hiatus in 2016, but have yet to release a follow-up to their last album, 2011’s ‘No Devolución’. Saves The Day have remained active, last year releasing their ninth album – the aptly titled ‘9’.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (December 20), there where 6,300 fans – including famous faces like Halsey and Panic! at the Disco‘s Brendon Urie – watching the highly anticipated return of My Chemical Romance.

Earlier today (December 21), the emo legends revealed a series of symbols on their new merch that has fans thinking there could be a new album on the way.

Advertisement

Included among the merch on sale at the gig were sets of pins, featuring a series of symbols that were used to announce their return back in October. The symbols – Clarity, Courage, Sacrifice, Devotion – have fans speculating what they could mean.

Some went on to allege that the coffin patch seen on some of the merch relates to ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’, given the coffin imagery could reference the ‘Helena’ music video. However, @mythweaver_ uploaded a second video showing that the same logo is present on the new merch trailer. It is the only album-inspired logo present from what can be seen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.