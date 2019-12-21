Thursday brought Saves The Day frontman Chris Conley up on stage during their set supporting My Chemical Romance last night (December 20).

The band invited Conley onto the stage to perform a cover of the Buzzcocks track ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’. Check out some fan footage and reactions on Twitter below.

THURSDAY JUST BROUGHT OUT SAVES THE DAY TO COVER THE BUZZCOCKS EVERYONE SHUT UP — allis 🛸 TROS SPOILERS (@deaditekylo) December 21, 2019

THURSDAY BROUGHT OUT CHRIS OF SAVES THE DAY 📸: @OurLady0fSorrow pic.twitter.com/QVtjngY5kF — Gerard Way Street Team (@GerardWayST) December 21, 2019

Thursday returned from their own hiatus in 2016, but have yet to release a follow-up to their last album, 2011’s ‘No Devolución’. Saves The Day have remained active, last year releasing their ninth album – the aptly titled ‘9’.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night (December 20), there where 6,300 fans – including famous faces like Halsey and Panic! at the Disco‘s Brendon Urie – watching the highly anticipated return of My Chemical Romance.

Earlier today (December 21), the emo legends revealed a series of symbols on their new merch that has fans thinking there could be a new album on the way.

Included among the merch on sale at the gig were sets of pins, featuring a series of symbols that were used to announce their return back in October. The symbols – Clarity, Courage, Sacrifice, Devotion – have fans speculating what they could mean.

A better look at the new symbols on the merch trailer! pic.twitter.com/Y0XEIgh98w — Cassie The Venomous 🕯 (@PoisonAndFire) December 20, 2019

Some went on to allege that the coffin patch seen on some of the merch relates to ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’, given the coffin imagery could reference the ‘Helena’ music video. However, @mythweaver_ uploaded a second video showing that the same logo is present on the new merch trailer. It is the only album-inspired logo present from what can be seen.