Thursday cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’

Thursday have shared a cover of one of Bruce Springsteen‘s biggest hits, ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

The American post-hardcore band were enlisted to cover the song by the YouTube channel Two Minutes to Late Night. The channel’s host, Gwarsenio Hall – aka Jordan Olds – joins the band on keyboards for the cover.

The cover was done as a tribute to Andy Bustillos, a comedian and actor who has been battling cancer since late 2020.

“He’s going through a really hard time right now,” says Olds in the video’s introduction. “This is one of his favourite songs, [and] Thursday are his favourite band.”

Watch the cover below:

The Two Minutes to Late Night channel, originally created for a comedic heavy-metal themed talk show, has gained considerable traction in the past year for assembling virtual supergroups to cover songs from their respective homes.

Among those enlisted has been Max Weinberg, Bruce Springsteen’s long-serving drummer in the E-Street Band, who played on a cover of the Misfits’ ‘Earth AD’ alongside My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero.

Other bands whose members have contributed to the series of covers include Mastodon, Sleigh Bells, Rise Against and Deftones.

Thursday, meanwhile, recently completed a trilogy of live-streamed performances entitled ‘Signals’. They have since announced that they will reissue their debut album, 1999’s ‘Waiting’, on vinyl.