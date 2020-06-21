Thurston Moore announces new album ‘By the Fire’, shares first single

Thurston Moore has announced he’ll release a new solo album titled ‘By the Fire’ on September 25 via his own Daydream Library Series label.

To coincide, Moore has shared the first song from the record, ‘HASHISH’. According to a press release, the song is “an ode to the narcotic of love in our shared responsibility to each other during isolation”.

The new single is accompanied by a music video made up of footage from a European Thurston Moore Group tour, along with clips from home during COVID lockdown.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The single is set to be released on a cannabis-shaped green coloured vinyl 7-inch later this year.

‘By the Fire’ features contributions from many of Moore’s frequent collaborators. That includes My Bloody Valentine‘s Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals, along with James Sedwards on guitar. Negativland’s Jon Leidecker contributed electronics, while both Jem Doulton and Moore’s former Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley played drums.

Last month, Moore shared a new song titled ‘May Daze’, which also featured Shelley, Googe and Sedwards. It was recorded at The Church in London with Paul Epworth, who produced Moore’s 2017 album ‘Rock n Roll Consciousness’.

Advertisement

Moore’s last album under his own name was 2019’s ‘Spirit Counsel’.