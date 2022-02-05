Thurston Moore announces new instrumental album ‘Screen Time’

Thurston Moore has announced details of his forthcoming album ‘Screen Time’ and shared two new tracks from the album. Listen to ‘The Station’ and ‘The Walk’ below.

‘Screen Time’ is an album of 10 atmospheric instrumental tracks that Moore recorded during the summer of 2020. It was originally released in February last year as a Bandcamp Friday exclusive, but the album is now getting a proper release on February 25 via Southern Lord.

The label describes ‘Screen Time’ as a record “in reflection to dream time, a state of meditation, hypnagogia and pillow talk”.

Check out ‘The Walk’ and ‘The Station’ below and listen to ‘Screen Time’ in full here.

<a href="https://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/album/screen-time-2">screen time by Thurston Moore</a>

Moore released his last solo album ‘By the Fire’ in 2020. NME gave it a four-star review, writing the record was some of his “boldest and most invigorating work to date”.

Moore is also due to release his memoir Sonic Life in 2023 after signing a publishing deal last year. A synopsis on The Bookseller said the story is “all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research”.

Moore first told NME about the planned book in an interview in 2020, describing it as a retelling of his “history of coming to New York City as a teenager and finding my footing as a musician”.

“It’s not only just ‘Well here’s my life story’, as I wanted to get away from the ego of it and talk about the information – so when you first see a picture of Iggy and the Stooges in 1973 in a magazine, why did it have such an effect on you? Why did that photograph of something that was so subversive in the music scene appeal to somebody from a safe and protected middle-class lifestyle?” he said.

“I wanted to write about being in the milieu of the CBGBs explosion, and essay what was happening in the flurry of those years – especially between ‘77 and ‘79 – when this incredible seismic shift happened in underground culture.”