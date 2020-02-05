Thurston Moore has launched his own pop up record store

Thurston Moore has set up his own pop-up record store in north London, with the shop’s doors opening today (February 5).

The Sonic Youth guitarist and vocalist has launched the Daydream Library Series And Ecstatic Peace Library in collaboration with underground comic artist Savage Pencil aka Edwin Pouncey and head of Soho Music and Zippo Records Pete Flanagan.

The store, which is based at 92 Church Street in Stoke Newington, will sell posters, art, vintage t-shirts and memorabilia as well as records. It will also serve as a bookshop, art gallery and the HQ of an underground newspaper.

“96 CHURCH will be curated with all the energy and love we have for our local community and our passion for creative activism,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “While it is entirely idealistic to open up ship in a climate of demagoguery, we approach it with respect to our awesome neighbourhood.

“We imagine it as a refuge space where we can welcome every one, musicians, poets, artists, and lovers of a non-discriminatory now.”

The Daydream Library Series will be open every day from February 5 until March 14, although Moore has said the shop will “keep on keepin’ on” if it proves to be successful.

Last year, hundreds of records from Moore’s private collection went on sale at London’s World Of Echo in Bethnal Green. The selection included “a broad range of genres, spanning multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant garde.”