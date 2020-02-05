Thurston Moore has launched his own pop up record store

Thurston Moore has set up his own pop-up record store in north London, with the shop’s doors opening today (February 5).
The Sonic Youth guitarist and vocalist has launched the Daydream Library Series And Ecstatic Peace Library in collaboration with underground comic artist Savage Pencil aka Edwin Pouncey and head of Soho Music and Zippo Records Pete Flanagan.
The store, which is based at 92 Church Street in Stoke Newington, will sell posters, art, vintage t-shirts and memorabilia as well as records. It will also serve as a bookshop, art gallery and the HQ of an underground newspaper.
“96 CHURCH will be curated with all the energy and love we have for our local community and our passion for creative activism,” Moore wrote on Instagram. “While it is entirely idealistic to open up ship in a climate of demagoguery, we approach it with respect to our awesome neighbourhood.
View this post on Instagram
Opening tomorrow at 11am! 96 CHURCH LONDON — THE DAYDREAM LIBRARY SERIES & ECSTATIC PEACE LIBRARY are pleased to announce the opening of a record store & bookshop on the charming retail lane of Stoke Newington Church Street. Opening February 5, 2020, 96 CHURCH at 11am, the storefront at 96 CHURCH claims to be an experiment by founders and longtime friends, “We are giving it a month or so,” says musician Thurston Moore. “If it works, we’ll keep on keepin’ on.” During a week of Brexit stories, this one defies all borders. “‘Sav X' has been part of the Ecstatic Peace Library community here for decades. Savage Pencil is the nom de plume for artist and writer Edwin Pouncey. Savage designed the opening flyer for the store (above) in his iconic style, having had an extensive history collaborating with Thurston creating several posters, t-shirts and and record covers for Thurston’s post-punk band Sonic Youth since the mid-1980s. Along with Savage Pencil, 96 CHURCH will be curated with all the energy and love we (Thurston and Eva, publishing partners in Ecstatic Peace Library and the record label Daydream Library Series) have for our local community and our passion for creative activism. While it is entirely idealistic to open up shop in a climate of demagoguery, we approach it with respect to our awesome neighbourhood. We imagine it as a refuge space where we can welcome every one, musicians, poets, artists, and lovers of a non- discriminatory Now. This experimental retail happening will be in partnership with Pete Flanagan and his son Jim. Pete and Jim are two of the great British record collector/dealers of the last thirty years whose tables at record fairs around the world are always the ones serious collector freaks (ahem, us) bee-line to before all others for thee heaviest of sides. 96 CHURCH will have on hand: An abundance of vinyl treasures, will be vintage posters, literature and ephemera, which the Flanagans have been serving to everyone in need to get their rocks off, from members of Led Zeppelin to Destroy All Monsters. "I first met Thurston when I was interviewing Sonic Youth in 1985 when they were promoting their Bad Moon Rising LP.” Says Pouncey
“We imagine it as a refuge space where we can welcome every one, musicians, poets, artists, and lovers of a non-discriminatory now.”
The Daydream Library Series will be open every day from February 5 until March 14, although Moore has said the shop will “keep on keepin’ on” if it proves to be successful.
Last year, hundreds of records from Moore’s private collection went on sale at London’s World Of Echo in Bethnal Green. The selection included “a broad range of genres, spanning multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant garde.”