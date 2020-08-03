Thurston Moore, Real Estate and Mark Lanegan to cover tracks from Galaxie 500’s catalogue

Thurston Moore, Real Estate, Surfer Blood, Mark Lanegan and a handful of other acts are celebrating the forthcoming vinyl release of dream-pop group Galaxie 500’s live album with a series of covers from the band’s back catalogue.

The live album, ‘Copenhagen’, was recorded back in the ’90s during their European tour and will arrive as part of the first instalment of this year’s Record Store Day on August 29.

A cover will be released every day until August 28, the day before the record is available to purchase. The first cover features Canadian group Kiwi Jr performing ‘Tugboat’, a track from Galaxie 500’s debut album, ‘Today’.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below:

The covers were originally meant to be presented as part of a Record Store Day concert organised by 20-20-20, the label run by Galaxie 500’s Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang. However, this was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Earlier this year, a concert of covers of Galaxie 500 songs was planned for Record Store Day at Rough Trade Brooklyn, to coincide with the release of ‘Copenhagen’ on vinyl,” the website read.

“The event unfortunately didn’t happen due to the pandemic, but some of the performers are recording home videos which we’re presenting online.”