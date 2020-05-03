Thurston Moore shares new song ‘May Daze’

Thurston Moore has released a new song titled ‘May Daze’, recorded with his Thurston Moore Group bandmates Steve Shelly, Deb Googe and James Sedwards. The new track was recorded at the Church in London with producer Paul Epworth, who also produced the group’s 2017 album ‘Rock n Roll Consciousness’.

‘May Daze’ is one of several rarities Moore has uploaded to Bandcamp over the past couple of months. Prior to its release, the former Sonic Youth guitarist had shared a trio of archival tracks from his now-defunct Chelsea Light Moving project, along with a Thurston Moore Group outtake from 2016 titled ‘Instant Transcendent Conjecture’.

Stream ‘May Daze’ via Bandcamp below.

<a href="http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/may-daze">MAY DAZE by Thurston Moore</a>

“A soundtrack for our USA sisters + brothers to register as voters today, if you still need to,” wrote Moore alongside the track.

“We can change the world – free all political prisoners – insurrection for common decency – rock n roll consciousness – more to come.”

Moore’s last album was 2019’s ‘Spirit Counsel’. Last year also saw the guitarist and songwriter release a cover of New Order’s ‘Leave Me Alone’ and sell hundreds of records from his private collection as part of a sale through London record store World of Echo.

Back in February, Moore opened his own pop-up record store in London.