Thy Art Is Murder’s new vocalist shares first message since joining band

Thy Art Is Murder have shared their new vocalist’s first message since their split with previous frontman Chris ‘CJ’ McMahon.

The band announced they were severing ties with McMahon last September, a week after their album ‘Godlike’ was released. In a statement, Thy Art Is Murder cited “a breakdown in his character and judgement”. The Australian deathcore band also said they had re-recorded the album to replace McMahon’s vocals.

McMahon recently came under fire for making anti-trans remarks, and apologised on the group’s channel. The band also alleged McMahon threatened to “destroy Thy Art Is Murder from the inside if we did not capitulate to various ideologies that [McMahon] holds”.

Advertisement

In a video posted to social media on October 4, the band introduced Tyler Miller as their new vocalist. Miller is also a vocalist for Aversions Crown.

“I’m sure all of you are wondering who the fuck I am,” he said in the social media video.

“My name is Tyler Miller. Some of you may know who I am, some of you may not, and if not that’s totally fine. It’s been kind of a crazy situation. One minute, I’m doing nothing in my house, and the next minute I’m getting a text, and now I’m here.” Miller went on to call touring with the band so far “super heavy” and “super fun”.

TAIM will be playing in the UK later this month – to see live, find all dates below. You can buy tickets for the events here.

Thy Art Is Murder’s UK tour dates are:

October

22 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

23 – Manchester O2 Ritz

24 – Birmingham O2 Institute

25 – Glasgow SWG3

26 – Bristol SWX