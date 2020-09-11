Listen to T.I. and Young Thug’s new single ‘Ring’

T.I. and Young Thug have teamed up once again for a new song — listen to ‘Ring’ below.

The track marks the pair’s latest collaboration together, with Young Thug having most recently featured on T.I.’s 2018 studio album ‘Dime Trap’ along with Swizz Beatz on the track ‘The Weekend’.

‘Ring’ has been released today (September 11), and you can hear it below.

Advertisement

Young Thug confirmed on Instagram earlier this morning that the official video for ‘Ring’ will be released on September 25.

Previous T.I. and Young Thug collaborations include 2014’s ‘About The Money’ and ‘Eww Eww Eww’ and 2015’s ‘Can’t Tell’ and ‘Off-Set’.

The release of ‘Ring’ follows on from the recent news that T.I. and 50 Cent are teaming up for a new CBS drama, Twenty Four Seven. T.I. will star in the series while 50 is in line to executively produce.

Young Thug, meanwhile, was one of the many guests who featured on the deluxe version of the posthumous Pop Smoke album which came out in July.

Advertisement

Young Thug and Gunna featured on ‘Paranoia’, a track that caused controversy after it was revealed that Pusha T was also set to feature with a verse that took a shot at Drake.

“I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna cause I don’t have nun [sic] to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna,” Young Thug said on Instagram about the verse.

“… If I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.”