Ticket ballot opens for Queen’s Jubilee concert

A concert marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is set to take place in June, and a ballot for tickets to the star-studded event has now opened.

The ballot, which opened this morning (February 24), gives fans the opportunity to bag one of the tens of thousands of free tickets available for the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

George Ezra is the first performer to be named on the line-up, which a statement has said will range from “pop stars to rock royalty to opera singers”.

Advertisement

In addition to the ‘Shotgun’ singer-songwriter, the concert will feature a full live orchestra, while “stars from film, TV and the stage will also tell the story and celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen’s reign”.

5000 pairs of tickets will be available via the event’s official website. Some tickets will also be handed out to selected charities. The ballot for free tickets closes at 23:59 on March 23.

The show, which will take place in front of the palace, is among the numerous celebrations planned to mark the Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2.

“The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen’s landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation,” said Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Madness are set to throw an “all-day party” in London to coincide with the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement

To announce the news, the group shared a tongue-in-cheek video on Instagram that showed frontman Suggs being knighted by a Queen lookalike. She did so with a sword made of “Valyrian steel” – in a knowing nod to Game Of Thrones.

The gig will take place on June 2 at Brockwell Park, Brixton, and fans can register here now for “early bird lowest price tickets”.