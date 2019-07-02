Ticket touts flog Lewis Capaldi tickets for three times their original value

Ouch.

Ticket touts are reportedly flogging tickets for one of Lewis Capaldi‘s biggest shows to date at three times their original value.

TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow quickly sold out after organisers announced that the Scottish star will replace Jess Glynne last week.

But as the Daily Record reports, tickets for the day of Capaldi’s performance are selling at hugely inflated prices.

Tickets for the Sunday of the festival, headlined by George Ezra, were selling on StubHub for £185.24, while Viagogo has listed them for £167.

Anti-tout campaigner Adam Webb told the publication: “There’s no need for fans to use secondary sites like Viagogo and Stubhub to buy TRNSMT tickets.

“If the event does sell out, customers would be better off visiting recognised resale sites such as Twickets or Ticketmaster Resale.

“If they buy from those sites, they’ll know they’re purchasing from another fan. The majority of tickets on Viagogo and StubHub are listed by touts hoping to make a quick buck.”

This comes after it was claimed that Viagogo could be forced to repay millions to fans who purchased tickets only to be be turned away at the event.