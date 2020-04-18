Ticketmaster are preparing to offer refunds for over 18,000 postponed gigs

Ticketmaster are getting plans together to offer refunds for thousands of live shows affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s plans are set to begin on May 1. Once a postponed live performance has confirmed its rescheduled dates, fans who have purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be emailed to offer the option of refunding their purchase.

If the refund is not accepted within 30 days, the ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. If the show is cancelled, it will be refunded automatically.

According to Billboard, the scheme applies to over 18,000 shows, including major tours by the likes of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Live Nation, who merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, are also running a scheme called ‘Rock When You’re Ready’, which allows fans to receive 150% credit for their tickets to be used on a future Live Nation event.

They can also donate tickets to health workers, via a scheme called ‘Hero Nation’.

“For cancelled shows, refunds will be automatically processed within 30 days, unless fans voluntarily opt into other programs,” they said in a statement.

“Live Nation venues will offer fans an option to receive a 150% credit for the value of their tickets to be used for a future Live Nation show. Fans will also be able to donate the proceeds of their refund to a charity to give concert tickets to health care workers, with Live Nation matching ticket donations.”

The company have come under fire for not immediately announcing that tickets would be refunded, with members of the US Congress accusing them of profiting from the pandemic.

According to Billboard, however, Live Nation officials have already taken large pay cuts to avoid laying off staff and started a $10 million fund to support out of work road crews. They put the delay down to complex negotiations with talent agencies and sports leagues.