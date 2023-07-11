Ticketmaster France halts Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour ticket sale due to site issues

Ticketmaster France has halted ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Eras’ tour dates following issues on the site.

The issue arose earlier today (July 11) after tickets for the pop star’s tour across Europe and the UK went live. To buy tickets, fans had to first register and receive a unique code that granted them access to tickets in the city of their preference.

However, upon tickets going live this morning, fans in France experienced issues as the site began crashing and sales were brought to a halt.

Advertisement

“Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know,” the company wrote on its Twitter page initially.

Around an hour later, it confirmed that tickets for the upcoming show in Paris had been put on hold due to the ongoing issues fans were experiencing and confirmed that it would announce a new on-sale time shortly.

“The Taylor Swift sale […] Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold,” the translated update read. “We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

Certains d'entre vous peuvent rencontrer des problèmes avec le site ce matin – nous y travaillons et vous tiendrons au courant. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

La mise en vente Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour de 9h et 11h pour Paris La Défense Arena a été mise en pause. Nous vous tiendrons au courant avec une nouvelle heure de mise en vente dès que possible. Tous les codes non déjà utilisés resteront valables. — Ticketmaster.fr (@TicketmasterFR) July 11, 2023

Announced last month, the dates will see Swift bring her highly praised ‘Eras’ tour to international venues following extensive shows across North America. The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off on May 9, 2024 in Paris and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that the site has struggled to perform after tickets for Swift’s shows have gone live. In November, it was reported that the platform experienced “historically unprecedented demand” after tickets for the US dates went live.

While some fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times, Ticketmaster denied that were outages caused by the demand as people were still “actively purchasing tickets”.

The company’s support account on Twitter, however, said that it was “aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site” and that Ticketmaster was “urgently working to resolve” those problems.

In other Swift news, last week the singer announced the addition of 14 new ‘Eras’ tour dates in the UK and EU, with Paramore serving as support. The freshly added live shows seemingly rule her out as a potential headliner for Glastonbury 2024.

NME has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.