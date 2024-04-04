Ticketmaster make U-turn on ‘lead booker’ rule for Taylor Swift’s UK ‘Eras’ tour

Ticketmaster has announced that it will be making a U-turn on its ‘lead booker’ rule for Taylor Swift‘s UK ‘Eras’ tour dates.

The pop star is due to embark on the UK and European leg of the ‘Eras’ tour on May 9 at the LA Defense Arena in Paris before kicking off the UK stint at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7.

Her upcoming shows were originally meant to be a ‘lead booker’ event, meaning that the person who’s name appears on the card that was used to purchase tickets must attend the event in person. It also meant that anyone who purchased tickets to the tour as gifts would have to go the the concert or the other ticket holders run the risk of not being let in.

Yesterday (April 3), Ticketmaster send out emails to those who have purchased tickets to the UK leg of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour sharing that their ‘lead booker’ rule was no longer being implemented.

Per Dailymail, the statement in the email read: “The ‘lead booker’ policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the Ticketmaster account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. We hope you enjoy the show!”

In a five-star review of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour in New Jersey, which was described as “a glittering celebration of every era,” NME shared: “Like she sings in the much-danced to track, ‘22’, life can be “miserable and magical” at the same time and even more than the cinematic world she creates on stage, with pyro, makeshift cabins and elaborate costumes, it’s Swift herself that embodies that notion, and whether or not you’d call yourself a Swiftie, you can’t help but want to celebrate that.”

Elsewhere, Swift landed the tenth spot on the UK’s biggest songs of 2024 so far list with her song ‘Cruel Summer‘ and landed the third and tenth spot on the UK’s biggest albums of 2024 so far with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Midnights’.

In other news, Swift has officially appeared on Forbes‘ annual billionaires list for the first time ever.

She joins the first-time billionaires list alongside NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, designer Christian Louboutin and over 260 more names.