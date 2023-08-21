Tickets to Fyre Festival 2 are on sale now

Tickets to Fyre Festival 2 – the second version of the disgraced music festival – are now on sale to the public.

First developed by Billy McFarland six years ago, the botched festival Fyre Fest was originally set to run over two weekends on a private beach in the Bahamas but was revealed to be fraudulent once punters arrived on the scene, with inadequate conditions and a lack of food and water. The debacle was then captured in the now-iconic Netflix documentary FYRE.

The festival’s creator was released from prison in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud and has taken to TikTok to share his plans for the revamped Fyre Fest. Currently, the festival has no lineup, no venue or dates lined up for the fest.

Advertisement

Though nothing is set just yet, McFarland has said that the festival will be taking place in “the Caribbean” and that his unnamed partners are “targeting Fyre Festival 2 for the end of next year.”

In a video posted to his official TikTok account, McFarland shared: “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level…”

He added: “In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go.”

McFarland also shared that the first 100 tickets are up for sale. Prices for these tickets are $499 with other tiers that are “coming soon” ranging from $799 – $7,999. You can visit here to purchase.

In March this year, McFarland laid out his plans to repay the $26million (£20.9million) he owes to investors for the first disastrous fest. “Here’s how I’m going to pay it back: I spend half my time filming TV shows. The other half, I focus on what I’m really, really good at,” he said on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I’m the best at coming up with wild creative, getting talent together, and delivering the moment,” he added, concluding his tweet with a number at which people could contact him with business opportunities.

McFarland previously shared he plans on making a Broadway musical.

He made the announcement on TikTok and in an interview with journalist Adam Glyn. “Instead of like traditional Broadway actors, it’s going to be current music artists, combined with the Broadway format of the play — making fun of me, but also I think sharing some of the good sides as well,” he said of the planned musical, which he has dubbed Fyre Fest 1.5.

Last year, following his release from prison, McFarland also launched a Bahamas treasure hunt venture, called ‘PYRT’. The event was expected to be the subject of a not-yet-released documentary titled ‘After The Fyre’.