Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 are on sale now

Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2024 are now on general sale – find all the details on how to buy yours below.

The legendary twin-site festival is due to return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds across August Bank Holiday Weekend (21-25).

Last week, organisers announced the six headliners for next year: Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen. The first wave of acts was completed by Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D.

It was later confirmed that 21 Savage, Jorja Smith and The Prodigy would also be taking to the stage at R&L ’24. Additionally, the event has shared the day splits and revealed who is topping the bill when.

Following two pre-sales on Tuesday (November 28) and Wednesday (29) respectively, tickets for Reading & Leeds 2024 went on general sale at 8:30am yesterday (30). You can purchase yours here.

Full weekend tickets are priced at £325 each, with fans also being given the option to pay in four instalments. Single-day tickets, meanwhile, cost £115 each. Weekend/early entry passes are available for £361 each.

TICKETS FOR READING & LEEDS 2024 ON SALE NOW 🙌 Links are in our bio so get your tickets for the BIGGEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR We’ll see you back in the fields 🫡 #randl24 pic.twitter.com/vQCju3DzwI — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 30, 2023

Liam Gallagher, who previously headlined R&L in 2021, will be performing Oasis’ classic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full at both festivals to celebrate its 30th anniversary. It’ll follow his special UK tour to mark the record’s milestone year.

Blink-182 are set to appear with their recently reunited classic line-up off the back of their comeback album ‘One More Time’, while Lana Del Rey follows her huge 2023 shows at Glastonbury and Hyde Park with a victory lap set in support of her latest LP, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.

Speaking to NME at the end of Reading & Leeds 2023, Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn teased some potential “stage changes” at both sites. “We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes,” he said.

“There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

This year’s event was headlined by The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.