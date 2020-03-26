TIDAL is livestreaming concerts free of charge during coronavirus

TIDAL is gifting music fans with 12 hours of filmed concerts including performances from JAY-Z, Rihanna, Meek Mill, Beyoncé, and others.

The move is to help keep people entertained during quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and is available for both members and non-members.

The daily ‘At Home With TIDAL’ streaming marathon kicked off yesterday (March 25) at 12pm ET (5pm GMT). On Saturday (March 28) TIDAL will air hip hop concerts, and on Sunday (March 29) it will broadcast R&B performances. Latin, pop and electro is airing until tomorrow (March 27).

In a press release, TIDAL stated their commitment to “helping people through these challenging times” by offering music fans the opportunity to connect with artists as they maintain social distancing. This includes indulging in iconic live performances, documentaries, in-depth interviews and virtually hosted “dance parties” with TIDAL playlists.

TIDAL is also offering new customers four months for any plan for a reduced rate of $4 (£3.33) until April 15.

To watch out the hip hop livestream on Saturday, head here and for Sunday’s R&B livestream, head here.

TIDAL is one of dozens of entertainment organisations that is helping fans amid the outbreak. Montreux Jazz Festival has announced the release of more than 50 performances from across its 54-year history, including sets by Nina Simone and Marvin Gaye, while LA’s The Grammy Museum has started sharing previously unreleased Q&As and performances with musicians online for the first time.