Tierra Whack announces “debut” album, ‘World Wide Whack’

Tierra Whack has announced her first new full-length album since 2018, entitled ‘World Wide Whack’.

Earlier today (January 23), the Philadelphia rapper took to Instagram to announce the new project, in a post which displayed the album’s cover – shot by conceptual artist Alex De Corte – and called the upcoming release her “debut album”, though it would technically be her second. “‘World Wide Whack’, my debut album out on 3/15,” read its caption. “I really took my time with this, so I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.”

Advertisement

The post’s caption also states that the first single from the album, ‘Shower Song’, will be released on Friday (January 26).

Per Pitchfork, the album’s press release states that the album’s cover is “the first reveal of the World Wide Whack character, an alter ego both untouchable and vulnerable, superhuman and painfully human, whose surprising story will unfold in images and video over the course of the album’s visual rollout”. The statement also lists 17th-century Italian clown Pierrot, fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, and Donna Summer as inspirations for the character.

Tierra Whack’s last full-length release was ‘Whack World’, which she released in 2018. The album, which was inspired by the rapper’s experiences growing up being bullied in a predominantly white school, featured 15 tracks which each clocked in a minute’s length.

In the six years that passed since ‘Whack World’, the rapper released a series of three EPs which were all titled after a genre and ended in a question mark, namely ‘Rap?’, ‘Pop?’ and ‘R&B?’. ‘Rap?’ was awarded a three-star review from NME, with Kyann-Sian Williams highlighting the work as a showcase of Tierra’s skill.

“‘Rap?’ – with that notable punctuation – is the perfect title for this EP since, for the first time, it may leave listeners questioning the exact nature of Tierra’s undeniable rap skills,” Williams wrote. “She’s definitely a formidable artist and has resounding musicality, as shown in the last two songs, but there’s also a slightly throwaway quality on display here, as if she’s keeping us tied over for the next release.”

Tierra Whack was also featured in Willow Smith’s 2021 album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, alongside fellow guests Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and Cherry Glazerr. In 2022, she was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct after reportedly bringing a loaded gun to the Philadelphia International Airport.