Tierra Whack reportedly arrested after bringing loaded gun to Philadelphia airport

Tierra Whack has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in Philadelphia, it’s been reported, after the rapper was caught with a loaded gun inside Philadelphia International Airport.

As reported first by Philadelphia’s ABC station, WPTI, Whack – who is licensed to carry firearms in the state of Pennsylvania – was arrested on Tuesday (November 8) after she attempted to pass through a security checkpoint while her gun was loaded with live ammunition.

According to Complex, court documents show that Whack has a preliminary hearing on the matter scheduled for Thursday December 8.

At the time of writing, Whack is yet to publicly address her arrest. She’s been active on social media, tweeting yesterday (November 9) that “to create my future I had to revisit my past and revisit my pain!”

Whack has had a relatively lowkey year thus far, with her sole release being a cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Black Magic Woman’, released in June for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

Last year, she released released three EPs – ‘Rap?’, ‘Pop?’ and ‘R&B’ – all within the span of two weeks. Those followed the 2018 release of her debut album, ‘Whack World’.