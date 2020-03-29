Tierra Whack samples Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’ in new self-isolation song

Tierra Whack has shared ‘Stuck’, a new song which samples Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’ – you can listen to it below.

Written during self-isolation, Whack dedicated the song “to all those on lockdown” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the song, Whack sings about the struggles of self-isolation over a stripped-down, acoustic version of Morissette’s classic 1996 track.

Whack sings lines such as: “Sick of being stuck in the house/ I wanna go out now” and “Now is the time I’ve been losing my mind/ I wanna see what’s going on outside.”

You can listen to the song below:

Whack was due to play at this year’s Lovebox festival in June, alongside the likes of Robyn and Kaytranada.

However, the festival announced on Friday (March 27) that it would be postponed until next year on a day which saw Parklife and All Points East follow suit.

Both festivals join the scores of gigs, tours and events pulled in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus – with this week seeing Isle Of Wight and Download Festival 2020 cancelled following the likes of Glastonbury and South By South West.

Yesterday (March 28), Primavera festival also announced its postponement until August of this year.

Reviewing Whack’s show in New York last year, NME said: “With the dark beats pulsating beneath her, she puts all her energy into unleashing her flow once more, pacing the circular stage as she does so. As she told us herself on ‘Whack World’ highlight ‘Hungry Hippo’, Tierra Whack is “not your average girl.”

“Where legions of artists take themselves oh-so-seriously, she does the opposite and ends up coming out on top; a breath of fresh air and burst of vibrancy that’s fun, vital, and celebratory.”