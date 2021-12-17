Tierra Whack shares ‘R&B?’, her third genre-themed EP in as many weeks

Tierra Whack has shared her third new genre-themed EP in as many weeks, delivering ‘R&B?’.

The three-tracker comprises cuts ‘Heaven’ and ‘Cutting Onions’, which were produced by J Melodic, as well as ‘Sorry’, produced by Kenete Simms. It follows on from the release of her previous two EPs, ‘Pop?’ and ‘Rap?’, since the start of the month, which also comprise three tracks each.

In addition to the new EP, Tierra has also shared an accompanying music video for opening song ‘Heaven’, directed by Alex Lill. In it, we see the rapper walking with an umbrella that rain is falling down onto her from. Check out the ‘Heaven’ music video and full EP below.

As per Pitchfork, Tierra recently told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe: “It’s Whack History Month. Any month I’m dropping back-to-back, it’s Whack History Month, so that’s what we’re doing.”

“We’re just always experimenting and creating in the studio, and it was just one of those things where we had so much music but just all different genres,” she continued.

“And then we would be in the studio sometimes debating on, “OK, this feels like rap, but then really, it’s pop. And then this feels like R&B, but really, it’s gospel; or really, it’s gospel, but it feels like…. So we’re letting the fans decide. We’re letting the fans, the supporters, put rap question mark, pop question mark. Is it really?”

“And I started by saying, when I was younger, I would have people tell me, “Yo, you got to stick to one thing, one style.” But it’s like, if this is all in me, I’m an artist. I should be able to express, you know? So, yeah, we’re just doing us. I’m giving you everything. I’m not holding back.”

The flurry of releases comes months after the rapper declared she was leaving music, writing on Instagram: “I’m done. I quit doing music.”

Despite this, she went on to release tracks ‘Walk The Beat’ and ‘8’, as well as appearing on Willow Smith‘s latest album ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’.