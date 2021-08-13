Tierra Whack shares thumping new track ‘8’ for the ‘Madden 22’ soundtrack

Tierra Whack has shared a bold new track titled ‘8’, landing as part of the soundtrack for EA Sports’ Madden 22.

‘8’ stands out in the Philadelphian rapper’s catalogue with a sharp and bassy, minimalist instrumental, over which she belts such acerbic lines as: “If I don’t do nothing, I serve / Really, I’m supеr absurd / Got ’em all dead like [The] Purgе / Leave ’em speechless, no words.”

Take a listen to ‘8’ below:

The new track lands as Whack’s fifth for the year, following ‘Link’ in April, ‘76’ in June, ‘Who Knew’ in July and ‘Walk The Beat’ earlier this month. Notably, the latter came a short while after Whack prematurely declared she was quitting music.

Last month, Whack appeared on the latest album by Willow Smith, ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, featuring on the track ‘Xtra’. NME‘s four-star review of the LP singled out ‘Xtra’ as a highlight of the record, with writer Kyann-Sian Williams praising Whack’s contribution as a “perfect verse”.

The official Madden 22 soundtrack was released today (August 13) via Interscope. Alongside ‘8’, it features tracks by the likes of Swae Lee and Jack Harlow, Morray and 42 Dugg.