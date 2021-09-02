Tiësto fan’s ashes fired from a confetti cannon at Creamfields festival

The ashes of a late fan of Tiësto were fired from a confetti cannon during the DJ’s headlining set at Creamfields festival in Daresbury last week.

According to a BBC report, 30-year old EDM fan Stuart Mitchell had taken his life in July, leaving behind a three-year-old son. Mitchell had purchased tickets to attend the festival, but his tickets were sold after his death to help fund his funeral.

Mitchell’s family sent a small packet of his ashes to the tickets’ buyers to scatter at the festival. “I would be most grateful if you were able to scatter them somewhere at Creamfields, so that he truly went there one last time,” read a letter from his mother.

The buyers – a pair of cousins, Ryan and Liam Millen – then reportedly reached out to the festival’s organisers, in hopes that they could get a picture of the ashes on the main stage.

But Ryan told the BBC that he was “absolutely bowled over” when the organisers suggested they put the ashes into a confetti canon that Tiësto would use to close out the festival. The Millen cousins also printed banners with a picture of Stuart and his three-year old son that read “This last dance is for you mate”.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to his family for allowing us, to everyone who listened to his story and took pictures with the banner, and most importantly to the Creamfields production team for going above and beyond to accommodate us and go out of their way to allow us to honour his memory in such a fitting way,” Ryan told the Liverpool Echo. “Stuart Mitchell, we are humbled to have been allowed to help you complete your journey with us.”

Stuart’s sister Laura later revealed to the Millen cousins that he had been a longtime fan of Tiësto and that the DJ’s song ‘Adagio For Strings’ was played at his funeral.