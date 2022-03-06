Tiësto says his new album should be arriving “in the summer”

Tiësto has shared when he expects his next album to arrive, revealing that it should “come out in the summer”.

The Dutch DJ and producer’s last album was 2020’s ‘The London Sessions’, which was recorded during a month-long stay in the British capital, and featured collaborations with Becky Hill, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora, Post Malone, Mabel and more.

Speaking in a new interview, he recalled the experience of making the album. “‘The London Sessions’ was a really great album,” he told Level One. “I spent a month in London, met up with all the best songwriters and we has a lot of session.

“I feel like that’s how albums are gonna be from now on: they’ll be a vibe and not necessarily just like 10 songs put together. It’ll be more like: ‘Yeah, this is where I’m at, my headspace. and really try to close it out within three months from start to finish.”

When asked whether he was planning on recording another album anytime soon, Tiësto confirmed that he was working on a new full-length release which he expected to be done by the end of February, and that he thinks it will be released this summer.

“Yeah. I’m working on one at the moment,” he said. “This one is going to take a little bit longer because of the success of my other tracks – the record label wants them to have a little more juice.”

“I think the new album should be finished by February and then come out in the summer,” he added.

Elsewhere during the chat, Tiësto revealed that he and Avicii made two tracks together before the Swedish DJ and producer’s death in 2018.

“We made a track together years ago and we wanted to release it. Actually, I have two tracks with him. We never really finished both of them,” he said. “After he passed away. I didn’t know if he would have wanted them to be released; so I decided not to.”

He concluded: “I’m not sure if they’ll ever see the light of day.”

Meanwhile, the ashes of a late Tiësto fan were fired from a confetti cannon during the DJ’s headlining set at Creamfields festival in Daresbury last August.