Tiësto will be Super Bowl’s first-ever in-game DJ

Tiësto has been announced as the first-ever DJ to play in-game during the Super Bowl.

The trance artist will be headed to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next month, set to perform as part of the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

As well as being set to perform to the thousands of fans at the stadium during the warm-up for the sports event, Tiësto will also remain in place to play brief sets during the breaks featured within the game.

While the upcoming instalment makes him the fifth DJ to be hired to play before the game – following on from DJ Khaled, D-Nice, Zedd and DJ Snake – he will also be the first to be allowed to play throughout the duration of the game.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII,” he said (via DJ Mag). “And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favourite place – Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

Tim Tubito – the Director of Event Presentation & Content for the NFL – also shared a comment about the first-of-its-kind DJ set, adding: “Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event.”

He continued: “As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere.”

Segments of Tiësto’s set at the NFL event will be broadcast on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on CBS in the US. They will also be available via his own social channels.

Usher is set to headline the iconic Halftime Show at the 2024 edition of the Super Bowl; and he previously confirmed that he has been planning for the moment for his whole career.

The performance will follow Rihanna’s impressive performance at the 2023 instalment – which saw her announce her pregnancy and was later confirmed as the most-watched Halftime Show of all time.

Those chosen to perform at the renowned sports event are decided by Jay-Z – who is chairman and founder of Roc Nation and has produced the halftime show for the past three years: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre and friends (2022) and Rihanna (2023).

In other Tiësto news, last year, the Grammy-nominated DJ shared a remix of The White Lotus theme tune ‘Renaissance’, and was later announced as one of the acts leading the way for the 2024 edition of Kappa FuturFestival.