Hear Tiffany Young sing ‘For Good’ from the musical ‘Wicked’ in both English and Korean

In a recent interview, Tiffany Young sang an a cappella, bilingual rendition of the song ‘For Good’, from the popular stage musical Wicked.

In a new video interview with Elle Korea, the Girls’ Generation member opened up about the stage musical roles she would like to play after her successful run as Roxie Hart in the South Korean production of Chicago. The singer named Glinda the Good Witch from Wicked (originated by Kristin Chenoweth) as the role that she hoped to tackle next.

Young then launched into an impromptu, partial rendition of ‘For Good’, in both English and Korean, from the long-running musical, before recalling her emotional experience watching the production. “[The cast was singing ‘For Good’] and then I start crying. I mean, who doesn’t?” she said.

“I recently cried watching it. I had to leave because my [face] mask was becoming full of snot,” Young added. “Like be honest, doesn’t everyone cry?”

The singer also spoke about wanting to audition for the role of Eurydice in the critically acclaimed stage musical Hadestown, having recently seen the South Korean production.

“I watched the musical Hadestown, which also had [her co-star] Choi Jae-rim from Chicago. Eurydice is such an interesting character,” she said. “So if there’s an audition, call me!”

Elsewhere during the interview, the Korean-American idol shared that Girls’ Generation have plans to celebrate their 15th anniversary this year. “I need confirmation before saying anything… yes, we do have something planned,” she said. “That should be enough right? Yes, we have plans!”