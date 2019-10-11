Tiffany Young releases fierce music video for new song ‘Run For Your Life’

A fitting visual for an empowering anthem

Korean-American singer Tiffany Young has released a confident new song titled ‘Run For Your Life’.

Young co-wrote the track alongside frequent collaborators Satica and Kev Nish. Her latest single also arrived alongside a choreography-filled music video, which was released earlier today (October 11). Watch it here:

In an Instagram post, Young explained that‘Run For Your Life’ is about “the fight & the hunger to LIVE for what you love & who you are”. She also hoped that fans would feel empowered after listening to the new song.

“I hope when you listen to this song you’ll feel good, let loose, and dance to your OWN rhythm or however the way it moves your mind, body, & soul,” she wrote.

In the post, Young also addressed the different sonic direction on her new songs, saying she wants to experiment and try new things with her upcoming music. “I wanted to speak on something that comes up whenever myself or others try creating something ‘DIFFERENT’,” she wrote. “Is experimenting [with] styles, vocals, & use of wild effects like colour to create your vision & sound still an issue in 2019?”

“I think we should embrace experimental ideas, sounds, & concepts. Let these moments live & breathe. I promise to have songs without any experimental effects if the concept calls for it,” Young added.

‘Run For Your Life’ is the follow-up to Young’s August single, ‘Magnetic Moon’. She previously released her English-language debut EP, ‘Lips On Lips’, in February. It was followed by Mi Young’s Diary, Chapter 1: Lips On Lips, an intimate mini-documentary about the making of the EP that premiered on NME.