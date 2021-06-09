Tiffany Young and Sunmi reportedly join ‘Girls Planet 999’ as mentors

Girls’ Generation‘s Tiffany Young and former Wonder Girls member Sunmi have reportedly joined the upcoming reality TV talent competition Girls Planet 999 as mentors.

According to a report by SPO TV News, Young and Sunmi will appear on the show in mentor roles, which the show calls “K-pop Masters”. The two K-pop idols have a combined 29 years of experience in the music industry; Young made her debut in 2007 while Sunmi did so in 2006.

Neither singer officially appear in new teaser clips for the show, where actor and Girls Planet 999 host Yeo Jin Goo introduces the to viewers the two unseen “K-Pop Masters”, who he describes “frontrunners of K-Pop”.

Advertisement

“I felt like I was watching them on the TV,” Yeo commented in the clip. “I am very delighted to be a part of this long journey with them and I could feel great responsibility from them.”

Girls Planet 999 is expected to premiere this August on the TV network Mnet. The programme will showcase a total of 99 trainees who hail from Korea, Japan and China. Throughout the programme, the participants will compete for a place in an idol group that will make their debut once the show has concluded.

Advertisement

Notable participants of ‘Girls Planet 999’ purportedly include CLC’s Yujin, along with members of South Korean girl group Cherry Bullet.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong-born CLC member Elkie left the group after terminating her contract with CUBE. According to the agency’s statement, her withdrawal was a “mutual agreement between both parties.”

However, Elkie later spoke to Hong Kong newspaper Ming Bao, where she spoke out against the agency for “taking away” the group’s opportunities