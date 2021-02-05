Tiggs Da Author has announced the release of his debut album ‘Blame It On The Youts’ and has shared a brand new single featuring Nines.

‘Blame It On The Youts’ will be released on March 12 via Alacran Records, and features last summer’s ‘I Ain’t Scared’ as well as newly released track ‘Fly Em High’.

“Myself and Nines have been working together since around 2015,” Tiggs said of the new song.

“Since then we’ve just been making back to back bangers! We have good chemistry, so it makes everything easier. This song speaks for itself, has a nice vibe and as always, is a little different. We don’t try to recreate. This is one of the pockets we haven’t explored before.”

You can take a listen to ‘Fly Em High’ below, which arrives alongside video game-inspired visuals.

The tracklisting for ‘Blame It On The Youts’ is as follows:

01. ‘Enough’

02. ‘Zulu Gang’

03. ‘We Ain’t Scared’

04. ‘Hands Up’

05. ‘Suitcase Of Sins’

06. ‘Just A Little’

07. ‘Blame It On The Youts’

08. ‘Brand New’

09. ‘Chasing Love’

10. ‘Thank You’

11. ‘Fly ‘Em High’ (ft. Nines)

Tiggs describes ‘Blame It On The Youts’ as an autobiographical album. “Listen to this and you’ll be in the brain of this teenager who’s explaining exactly how he feels,” he said.

“Me moving from Tanzania then growing up in South London with no father figure. You just have to learn from your mistakes and teach yourself how to be a man.”

‘Fly ‘Em High’ is the first new music from Tiggs since his guest appearance on Idris Elba and The Knocks‘ single ‘One Fine Day’ last July.