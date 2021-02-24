Tiggs Da Author has shared the new video for his recent collaboration with Nines, ‘Fly ‘Em High’ – you can watch the video first on NME below.

The track is taken from Tiggs’ upcoming debut album ‘Blame It On The Youts’, which is out on March 12 via Alacran Records.

The clip for ‘Fly ‘Em High’ was directed by Shan Phearon and features both Tiggs (as a storytelling preacher) and Nines, who is portrayed as a victim of two bloodthirsty teen vampires.

“The video is [set in] a future dystopian London where the youth have turned into vampires. Instead of drugs, they sell and take blood,” Tiggs explained about the concept behind the video, which you can watch below.

“The whole concept is based on being in the trap house – a metaphor for being in an actual real life trap themselves, and, like vampires, they cannot change and are in a cycle which they can’t get out of.

“My role in the video is the narrator/preacher, trying to save their souls, and baptising the vampire youth is a very literal metaphor for trying to show them that there is another way of life.”

Director Phearon added: “The track and Tiggs’ album ‘Blame It On The Youts’ is an intriguing duality play for him – a maverick ‘artist’s artist’ touching upon themes prevalent in his own youth and for the ‘The Lost Boys’ of today.

“For this piece, I wanted to take Tiggs’ creative direction into new world-building territory, with underlying societal ideas delivered through high-concept genre entertainment. It’s a heightened reality and we built an entire backstory for the boys, which there are Easter Eggs for throughout the video…

“Tiggs agrees with me that Netflix better holla. It’s Top Boy by way of The Lost Boys.”

Tiggs previously described ‘Blame It On The Youts’ as an autobiographical album. “Listen to this and you’ll be in the brain of this teenager who’s explaining exactly how he feels,” he said.

“Me moving from Tanzania then growing up in South London with no father figure. You just have to learn from your mistakes and teach yourself how to be a man.”