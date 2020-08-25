TikTok are suing Donald Trump after president threatened to ban app

TikTok are suing US President Donald Trump following a recent order from the Trump administration to ban the app in the US.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered a ban of “transactions” with the owners of TikTok and fellow Chinese app WeChat.

TikTok then said they were threatening legal action against the government, and this action has now arrived.

In a new statement, TikTok says that Trump’s comments about the app violates TikTok’s right to due process, and that the president offers no reasoning for his claims that the app presents a national security threat due to its ties with China.

“We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees,” TikTok said in the statement.

“In our complaint we make clear that we believe the Administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves.”

Discussing the legal specifics of their complaint, the company added: “The executive order seeks to ban TikTok purportedly because of the speculative possibility that the application could be manipulated by the Chinese government. But, as the U.S. government is well aware, Plaintiffs have taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s U.S. user data, including by having TikTok store such data outside of China (in the United States and Singapore) and by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products.

“These actions were made known to the U.S. government during a recent U.S. national security review of ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of a China-based company, Musical.ly. As part of that review, Plaintiffs provided voluminous documentation to the U.S. government documenting TikTok’s security practices and made commitments that were more than sufficient to address any conceivable U.S. government privacy or national security concerns…”

Back in June, thousands of TikTok users and K-pop stans registered fake tickets for a Trump rally in Oklahoma, with the Tulsa event being poorly attended despite Trump claiming a million tickets had been registered in advance of the rally.