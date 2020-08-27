TikTok CEO quits after Donald Trump orders company to sell

TikTok’s chief executive Kevin Mayer has quit the platform after just two months, following a recent order from the Trump administration to sell the app in the US.

The former Disney executive wrote in a letter to staff, that he had decided to leave after the US President told TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its US assets to a US company within 90 days.

The Financial Times quoted an excerpt from the letter that said: “In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for.

Advertisement

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

He added: “I understand that the role that I signed up for – including running TikTok globally – will look very different as a result of the US administration’s action to push for a sell off of the US business.”

Mayer said TikTok expected a resolution to Trump’s orders “very soon”.

The company thanked Mayer for his time and wished him well.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Microsoft, Twitter and Oracle, have all expressed an interest with ByteDance to acquire some of TikTok’s operations outside China.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered a ban of “transactions” with the owners of TikTok and fellow Chinese app WeChat.

TikTok then said they were threatening legal action against the government.

Back in June, thousands of TikTok users and K-pop stans registered fake tickets for a Trump rally in Oklahoma, with the Tulsa event being poorly attended despite Trump claiming a million tickets had been registered in advance of the rally.