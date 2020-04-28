TikTok introduces in-app donation stickers to raise funds for charity

TikTok has announced an in-app feature that allows users to donate to a number of charities. Find the full list of eligible organisations below.

Content creators can now embed ‘donation stickers’ within their videos and livestreams that will encourage users to donate funds to a selection of approved organisations, including the CDC Foundation, MusiCares and more.

According to TikTok’s website, donations can be made via the interactive stickers without having to leave the app. All donations will be processed by Tiltify, a secure fundraising platform.

Advertisement

Furthermore, TikTok will be matching all donations made from today until May 27. The hashtag #doubleyourimpact will automatically be added to all video and livestream content that incorporates the new donation stickers.

Sean Kim, head of product at TikTok US, said the company was “excited to be able to give our users another way to make a positive impact”.

“To kickstart our launch of Donation Stickers, we’ve partnered with organisations whose missions support vulnerable groups that are reflective of some of TikTok’s thriving communities yet have been deeply impacted by the health and economic damage caused by the pandemic,” Kim said in an announcement on April 27.

“We know that the boundless creativity and goodwill of the TikTok community has the power to impact the world and make it a more joyful and safe place. We’re excited to see how our community uses Donation Stickers to do good and inspire others to do the same while we #doubleyourimpact.”

TikTok users will be able to donate to the following charities:

CDC Foundation

James Beard Foundation

Meals on Wheels

MusiCares

National PTA

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

No Kid Hungry

The Actors Fund

Advertisement

You can find more information about donation stickers and each charity listed above from TikTok’s website.