TikTok star shreds Metallica songs after being mocked for wearing t-shirt

A TikTok star has hit back at users mocking her Metallica t-shirt by shredding some of the band’s most famous songs on guitar.

R&B vocalist and dancer Zaria posted videos on the platform of her wearing one of the metal band’s iconic t-shirts while performing dances, and received comments such as “name 3 Metallica songs” and “somehow I doubt you like Metallica”.

In a response video, Zaria said: “My response to you guys is like, ‘Really, only three songs? How ’bout I play them on guitar for you!'” She then went on to play ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘One’.

Before the latter performance, she added: “Someone’s gonna criticise me for not doing leads, so here’s that little fun thing in ‘One'” before playing the track’s guitar solo.

Earlier this month, TikTok’s top ten songs of the year were revealed by the platform. The most-featured song on the shortform video platform this year was ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, followed by ‘Savage (remix)’ by Megan Thee Stallion (feat. Beyoncé and Keke Janajah). Third on the list was ‘OUT WEST’ by Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug).

Elsewhere in TikTok’s roundup, Bella Poarch topped the list for the biggest viral video of the year, followed by Nathan Apodaca (aka @420doggface208) with his cranberry juice-drinking, skateboarding ode to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Metallica, meanwhile, are a month into “pretty serious writing” for a new album, says Lars Ulrich. “Of all the shit – pandemics, fires, politics, race problems, and just fucking looking at the state of the world – it’s so easy just to so fall into a depressive state. But writing always makes me feel enthusiastic about what’s next.”

He added: “It’s like, ‘Fuck, there’s an opportunity here to still make the best record, to still make a difference. To still do something that not even turns other people on, but turns me on.”