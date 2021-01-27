TikTok star who was mocked for wearing Metallica t-shirt performs favourite riffs

A TikTok star who was mocked for donning a Metallica t-shirt is continuing to hit back at trolls by playing her favourite guitar riffs.

Last month, R&B singer and dancer Zaria shared a series of videos on the social media platform of her performing dance routines while wearing one of the metal group’s tees. In turn, she received comments such as “somehow I doubt you like Metallica” and “name 3 Metallica songs”.

Replying to her critics in a follow-up clip, Zaria said: “My response to you guys is like, ‘Really, only three songs? How ’bout I play them on guitar for you!’” She then went on to perform Metallica’s tracks ‘Master Of Puppets’, ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘One’.

For a new edition of Loudwire‘s Gear Factor series, Zaria looked back on her introduction to metal as a fifth-year school student when her teacher showed her the ‘Enter Sandman’ and Virginia Hokies mash-up.

“She was like, ‘This song is awesome and so is this team’. And I just remember hearing the [riff] and my little ears just perked up. I was like, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever heard in my life’,” Zaria recalled.

She went on to explain that she became “more and more interested” in the genre as she went through school: “I think by ninth grade, literally the whole year, I only listened to Metallica and that is not a joke.”

Later, Zaria performed the riffs from ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Creeping Death’ and ‘Master Of Puppets’. She also cited Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth as some of her early inspirations.

Lars Ulrich recently revealed that Metallica are making “glacial” progress with their new album, which will follow on from 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’.