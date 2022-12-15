TikTok stars to take over BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day

Stars from TikTok are set to take over BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day in a first for the station.

From 2pm-6pm next Sunday (December 25), 11 stars from the app will feature, including those from music, comedy, entertainment and finance backgrounds.

One TikToker, 25-year-old Fats Timbo, said that she’s proud to “represent disabled people through the radio,” adding: “When I was younger I could only dream of this.”

Others to take part include George and Joe Baggs, Maddie Grace Jepson, Kyron Hamilton, Madeline Argy and Max Fosh.

Radio 1 boss Aled Haydn Jones said in a statement: “I’m thrilled that this year we’re also able to make some room for new and emerging social media talent as I know our young audiences would love to hear a different side to their online heroes.”

Meet the presenters below.

Last week the most popular songs on TikTok in the UK this year were revealed, with Nicky Youre’s ‘Sunroof’, Louis Theroux‘s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, and Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ making the Top 10.

Additionally, the most viewed UK artists in 2022 were revealed. London rapper Stepz took the top spot, while Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran followed in second and third place.

Meanwhile, in other TikTok news, Dolly Parton has officially joined the platform. The singer shared six videos on the platform to welcome followers to her account, with 370,000 people already following the country legend.

“I have arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was soundtracked by her hit ‘9 To 5’, adding: “Hi TikTok! It’s Dolly.”