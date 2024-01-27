TikTok testing an ‘AI Song’ feature for creating music based on prompts

TikTok is reportedly experimenting with AI to create a feature that will allow users to make songs based on prompts.

According to TechCrunch, the company has made the experimental feature accessible to a few users so far. It is currently unknown when it will be made fully available.

The social media platform has partnered with Bloom, a large language model, to create the lyrics, whilst music from a pre-saved catalogue from TikTok will serve as the instrumental. Watch user Jonah Manzano use the feature down below:

@jonahcruzmanzano How to create a song using AI on TikTok. 🎵 Explore the world of AI music on TikTok! Join me in creating catchy Pop, EDM, and HipHop songs using simple prompts and words. 🤖✨ Let’s make music together! 🚀🎶 What is AI Song? AI Song is an experimental feature available on TikTok, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to generate songs based on prompts you input. How does AI Song work? The lyric generation in AI Song is driven by Bloom, a robust language model employing machine learning to produce text. It’s important to note that lyrics generated by this model might include errors, and the same lyrics may be generated for multiple users utilizing the feature. For your security, refrain from sharing personal or confidential information while using AI Song #tiktok #tiktoknewfeature #tiktokai #tiktoknews #tiktokupdate ♬ Vibes – ZHRMusic

In the video, the user is given prompts such as “going to concerts,” “a new beginning” and “cuddling with pets.” Or, you can enter your own prompt. After a prompt has been entered, the app will start generating your song, which you can do with genres such as “pop,” “EDM” and “hip-hop.”

The app will feature certain restrictions; it cannot be used to exploit or harm minors, or spread false/personal information that harms others. It also cannot be used for defamation, impersonation, or harassment purposes.

The use of AI has split the music industry. YouTube recently announced it was developing its own feature ‘Dream Track’ where users could create songs based off clones of major artists such as Demi Lovato, Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, John Legend, Sia, T-Pain and Troye Sivan. The snippets will last for 30 seconds.

However, there are also several artists arguing against its use. Bad Bunny was recently angered by an A.I.-generated collaboration between him and Justin Bieber that went viral. Meanwhile, ABBA‘s Bjorn Ulvaeus said that the technology will be “another very serious, existential challenge” that “will radically change the world for creators and the creative industry”.