TikTok to stream Bicep’s Alexandra Palace gig – featuring new material

Bicep‘s forthcoming concert at London’s Alexandra Palace this Friday (December 2) is set to be live streamed by TikTok.

The dance duo will also be performing at the venue the following night (December 3), with the first show going out live on the social media platform at 9pm GMT.

As well as performing songs from their 2021 album ‘Isles’, the band will also be debuting four new tracks during the TikTok show, which will be aired on Bicep’s official channel @bicepmusic and filmed to capture key moments on and off stage during the set.

You will also be able to tune into the concert on the night below and the show will be replayed on Sunday (December 4) at 9am GMT.

Bicep said of the gig: “We’re celebrating being featured as the electronic artist of the month via #ElectronicMusic on TikTok by broadcasting the first night of our sold out Alexandra Palace London Shows. This is our biggest production yet!”

Kira Ashwin, of UK Label Partnerships at TikTok added: “Bicep are one of the most revered electronic acts to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years and are an inspiration to aspiring producers and DJs up and down the country. This is set to be one of their biggest productions ever, and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with Bicep and their team to reach fans around the world who missed out on tickets to the sold out show.”

Bicep are the face of TikTok’s #ElectronicMusic campaign during December, after the likes of Nia Archives and Shygirl, were previously featured in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the dance duo recently shared new single ‘Water’ featuring Clara La San.

“Clara’s a machine, she’s honestly insane. It’s hard to believe that we get vocals from her sometimes and I’m like, ‘How was this not a year of hard work back and forth?’ She just sometimes sends it over and I’m like, ‘That’s perfect,’” Matthew McBriar recently told NME.