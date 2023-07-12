TikTok user claims Taylor Swift album was mispressed with ’90s electronica compilation

Footage of a confused Taylor Swift fan has gone viral, showing the moment she discovered that her vinyl had been mispressed as a ’90s electronica compilation.

The fan took to TikTok, showing how her new vinyl — which was meant to be Swift’s latest album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ — had been mispressed as an assortment of ’90s electronica.

In the footage, the user (who goes by the handle @mischief_marauder), shows off her orchid-coloured vinyl, with the correct Taylor Swift sticker and album sleeve. However, upon her placing Side A on the turntable, the pressing begins playing the opening monologue for ‘True Romance’, a 1994 track by Thunderhead The Word By Eden.

Elsewhere in the video, she turns over the record to see if Side B also had the same error — and another rare ’90s electronic song also plays. This time around, it was the intro to ‘Soul Vine (70 Billion People)’, a 1992 song by Cabaret Voltaire taken from their album ‘Plasticity’.

Expressing her confusion at the Swift/rare electronica album as it plays, he goes on to say in the video: “Who is this?!” and “Please help me”. Check out the TikTok below.

Following the moment going viral on social media, Producer, DJ and record label boss Damian Lazarus has since posted the clip to his Instagram page, and shed some insight into the album she was given.

According to his caption, the album she is hearing is a compilation album called ‘Happy Land: A Compendium Of Electronic Music From The British Isles 1992-1996 Vol. 1’, which was curated by the Above Board record label and released in March.

“As far as record company mistakes go, this has to be one of the finest,” he added. “Basically if you bought the vinyl and was excited to listen to ‘Speak Now’, you will now be confronted by some of the most bizarre and brilliant music ever made by the likes of Cabaret Voltaire, Ultramarine, Thunderhead and Matthew Herbert. Good luck!!!!”

It is not yet clear how many records of Swifts were mispressed as the electronica compilation album.

Speaking to Resident Advisor, Above Board founder Dan Hill said: “I dunno what the hell has happened, but Taylor Swift’s records seem to have been mispressed with our album.

“Swift fans on TikTok are calling it ‘the cursed version.’ It’s a massive collision of worlds as the music featured is from such different musical spheres. Mistakes happen all the time, we’ve certainly made a few, but I hope the fans enjoy their surprise mix of electronic music. I’m sure it’s going to be a Discogs rare pressing classic in years to come.”

In other Taylor Swift news, it was reported yesterday that fans in France struggled to get tickets for the singer’s upcoming European tour dates when Ticketmaster crashed during the on-sale.

Ticket sales for the upcoming show at L’Olympia in Paris were eventually halted, and the company confirmed that a new sale time is set to be announced at a later date.