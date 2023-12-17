TikTok’s ‘Add To Music App’ feature rolls out to 19 more countries

TikTok’s ‘Add To Music App’ is set to roll out to users in 19 more countries worldwide following its launch last month.

Last month, TikTok announced a new feature that allows users to directly save sounds from the app to their streaming platform of choice.

Users in the US and UK can already utilise the feature now, which allows fans to save music they’ve discovered to Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The social media platform has now announced plans for it to be available in the following countries: Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, The Netherlands, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“Add To Music App has been designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like,” read a statement from the video sharing platform.

The feature can be used by tapping on a sound which is listed below a user’s name, then hitting ‘Add to music app’, where you can choose your preferred streaming platform. It can also be accessed from an artist’s Sound Detail page.

“TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music,” TikTok‘s Global Head of Music Business Development, Ole Obermann, said in a statement.

“Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders.”

Earlier this month, TikTok revealed the most popular artists and songs of the year on the app.

Lewis Capaldi was one of the top-performing artists of the year and took the top spot as the most viewed artist on the platform throughout the year, followed by the likes of Sam Smith, Anne Marie, Ed Sheeran and more.

According to the results, 13 of 16 Number One tracks on the UK Official Singles Chart since January had a viral moment on TikTok, and 13 of 18 Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones were driven by significant trends on the platform.