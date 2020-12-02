TikTok has shared its ‘Top 100’ round-up of 2020 including the top 10 songs, viral videos, creators, celebrities, and more.

The most-featured song on the shortform video platform this the year was ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, followed by ‘Savage (remix)’ by Megan Thee Stallion (feat. Beyoncé and Keke Janajah). Third on the list was ‘OUT WEST’ by Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug).

You can see the full top 10 songs below:

01. ‘Savage Love’ (Laxed – Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

02. ‘Savage (remix)’ by Megan Thee Stallion

03. ‘OUT WEST’ by Travis Scott (feat. Young Thug)

04. ‘WAP’ by Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

05. ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat

06. ‘Tap In’ by Saweetie

07. ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch

08. ‘Rags2Riches’ by Rod Wave (feat. ATR Son Son)

09. ‘Supalonely’ by BENEE (feat. Gus Dapperton)

10. ‘What You Know Bout Love’ by Pop Smoke

Elsewhere in TikTok’s roundup, Bella Poarch topped the list for the biggest viral video of the year, followed by Nathan Apodaca (aka @420doggface208) with his cranberry juice-drinking, skateboarding ode to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Impressionist Caitlin Reilly (@itscaitlinhello) came in third with her skit on the co-worker you love to hate because WFH is hard.

You can see the full viral video list here.

The top 10 celebrities on TikTok also got a roundup, described in an official press released as being “just like the rest of us”.

“In 2020 that means stuck at home during a global pandemic. And just like a lot of us, they turned to TikTok to be entertained and to connect with their fans, showing us over and over again that they’re human (and #boredinthehouse), too.”

Top 10 celebrities:

01. Jason Derulo

02. Kylie Jenner

03. Lizzo

04. Charlie Puth

05. Tyga

06. China McClain

07. Lil Yachty

08. Dr. Phil

09. Shay Mitchell

10. Jack Black

Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok, said: “It’s been our honour to watch these videos and creators grow and share what have become iconic, sometimes even life-changing, moments of 2020.

“TikTok is here to bring joy, and with the year we’ve experienced, I’m thrilled to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the myriad of ways the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides, and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most.”

See TikTok’s full Top 100 – which also includes top 2) It’s The Meme For Me: Top trends, hashtags, and challenges, top creators, and top voices for change, among others, here.