Tilda Swinton to perform with Max Richter at Bluedot Festival

Tilda Swinton has been confirmed to join Max Richter during the composer’s performance at next month’s Bluedot Festival.

The performance will follow Swinton joining Richter on stage at last weekend’s Glastonbury in a surprise cameo on the Park Stage.

During that show, Richter and his band performed 2004 “protest record” ‘The Blue Notebooks’ – joined by Tilda Swinton accompanying with a number of readings, including works by Czeslaw Milosz.

At Bluedot, which takes place at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire on July 20-23, she will join Richter for a “world exclusive” performance where they will play music from his pieces ‘Voices’ and ‘Recomposed’.

Bluedot 2023 will be headlined by Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield alongside a stacked supporting bill.

Young Fathers, Django Django, CMAT, Lava La Rue, Big Joanie, Annie Mac and many more are also on the bill.

Earlier this year, Tilda Swinton listed her favourite movies of all time in a poll for Sight And Sound magazine.

The actor’s top pick, A Matter Of Life And Death, is directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. The fantasy romance film is set in England during World War II and stars David Niven, Roger Livesey, Raymond Massey and Kim Hunter. It placed 78th on the overall poll.

Elsewhere, Swinton’s list included Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, My Neighbour Totoro from Studio Ghibli, and French film Pickpocket directed by Robert Bresson.

Swinton stars in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, alongside Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Steve Carell. The romantic comedy drama takes place in a 1950s fictional American desert town during a junior stargazer convention.