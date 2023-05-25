Till Lindemann falls from stage at Rammstein’s first show of 2023

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann fell off the stage at the band’s first concert of the year in Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday (May 22).

At the end of the gig at Vingis Park, all six members of the German industrial metal band stood at the front of the stage to thank fans and wrap up the gig, as recorded in video footage.

Seconds later, Lindemann fell into an opening behind him while most of the band members remained oblivious to what happened.

The band appeared the look into the void a few seconds later, though it’s not known if Lindemann sustained any injuries.

The band are due to continue their European this weekend for two shows at Helsinki’s Olympiastadion on Saturday (27) and Sunday (28).

They will also perform shows in Munich, Madrid, Lisbon, Budapest, Berlin, Paris and more throughout the summer, before their close out at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on August 4. You can find more details and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Lindemann has also announced that he will be coming to London later this year to play a show at London’s Wembley Arena on December 12.

The live date is part of his forthcoming solo tour, which will hit 13 countries across Europe throughout 2023, kicking off November 8 at the Leipzig Arena in Germany.

As per a press release, metal frontman will perform new material at the gigs along with renditions of classic tracks, as well as “more videos, special effects and the incredible presence of one of the best frontmen in rock”.

Earlier this year, Lindemann featured on a new song by Sharon Kovacs called ‘Child Of Sin’.

In other news, the singer played a punk, a cowboy and more in new poker ad broadcast last month.