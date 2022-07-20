Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar join The Interrupters on new single ‘As We Live’

The Interrupters have recruited Rancid‘s Tim Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers’ Rhoda Dakar for their new single ‘As We Live’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is the third to be lifted from their forthcoming new album ‘In The Wild’, which is due out on August 5 via Hellcat / Epitaph. It follows ‘Anything Was Better’ and ‘In The Mirror’.

“Love is the fuel for everything beautiful in the world. Love should be approached with urgency and that’s what we are trying to capture with this song,” frontwoman Aimee Interrupter told Louder Sound.

“It is truly humbling to have musical legends, Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar co-writing and singing this one with us.”

Commenting on the record, which is the follow up to 2018’s ‘Fight The Good Fight’ the band said previously: “We are so excited to announce our 4th full-length album ‘In The Wild’. We put so much love into this album. Produced by our very own Kevin Bivona, this album takes you on a journey throughout Aime’s life and every song is a deep delve. We recorded almost the entire record in our home studio during the lockdown which as we all know was a turbulent time for everyone.

“The making of the record allowed us to have purpose and to rid our closets of all the skeletons lurking. Humbled and honoured to have features from Tim Armstrong, Rhoda Dakar, Alex and Greg from Hepcat, and The Skints.”