Tim Bachman, founding member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies aged 71

Tim Bachman, guitarist, vocalist and co-founder of Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71.

The musician’s son, Ryder Bachman, said on social media that his father had passed away last Friday afternoon (April 28).

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end,” he wrote alongside an old image of himself and Tim. “Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

Ryder also thanked his followers for “the kind words” they had sent him.

In a previous Facebook post, Ryder confirmed that he had received a phone call from the care unit his father was staying in, telling him to “hurry” and “come say goodbye” as he didn’t have long to live.

Ryder went on to say that after experiencing “some complications”, Tim was “rushed to the emergency unit” where it was discovered he had brain cancer. “They moved him up to the next tier of care, and got him on some really good drugs to make him more comfortable,” he continued.

“So yesterday, early Thursday morning, I hopped on the first ferry and my friend Stephen picked me up and drove me there, thanks Bro. I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out.”

Ryder added: “Love you Dad. Godspeed. When u cross over, say hi to Uncles Robbie n Gary for me and give Nanny & Pop a hug n kiss from me, I Love You. See you on the Otherside.”

As Ryder referred to in his post, Tim’s brother Robbie – drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive – died back in January aged 69.

Robbie founded the group alongside Tim, their brother Randy, and bassist Fred Turner in Winnipeg, Canada in the early 1970s. They released both a self-titled debut album and its follow-up, ‘Bachman-Turner Overdrive II’, in 1973.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive would go through numerous line-up changes, including Tim’s departure in 1974. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family as his reason for leaving. However, his brothers claimed he was fired for violating the band’s rule of there being no alcohol or drugs allowed while on tour.

Tim returned to BTO for a 1984 reunion album and accompanying live dates, including a world tour opening for Van Halen. He then led touring incarnations of the band in 1987 and 1988.

Tim worked as a realtor in Abbotsford, British Columbia from the early 1990s. He served as a director of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board between 2003 and 2008. The musician suffered a heart attack in 2008 and later underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Yesterday (May 1), Randy paid tribute to Tim in a status on Facebook. “I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend,” he began.

“I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie.”