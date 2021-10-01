Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair announces further details of 2021 event

Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures have announced more details about a huge record fair which is happening in Manchester later this year.

They are now teaming up with the Independent Label Market for the event, which will take place on December 5 as part of Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair.

The Independent Label Market will be situated at The Royal Exchange in St Ann’s Square from 12pm-6pm, and will see independent record labels gather for the event.

Advertisement

The event will also see gigs and live podcasts with a number of artists including Burgess, The Lovely Eggs, We Are Scientists, Badly Drawn Boy, Pete Doherty, LIINES and more. There will also be a live Q&A with LoneLady and Steven Fretwell.

Speaking about the event, Joe Daniel, founder of the Independent Label Market, said: “We’d been wanting to come to Manchester for a long time and for one reason or another had never quite found the right time or place to make it happen.

“When Tim asked us to be part of Vinyl Adventures we leapt at the chance, it’s a perfect fit… and of course, we’ve had great fun in the past hosting Tim’s label O Genesis at our London Market. We’ve got a super exciting bunch of labels on board for Manchester already and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Vinyl Adventures Record Fair is also teaming up with Manchester’s tram system Metrolink to offer free weekend travel to 500 attendees.

This travel offer will be valid across all Metrolink zones, starting at 6pm on December 3 until the last tram on December 5.

Advertisement

Danny Vaughan, Head of Metrolink, said: “This year, Tim Burgess’ Vinyl Adventures Record Fair is returning, bigger and better than ever, and we’re delighted to be supporting it.

“It’s the only one I know of, and something that’s definitely worth checking out. Whether you’re a vinyl aficionado or just lookin’, it’s sure to be a great event with something for everyone.

“From Bury to Altrincham and everywhere in between, many of the venues and independent record shops are just a stone’s throw away from a Metrolink stop, so check out what’s on and let us get you there.”

Burgess will also be the special guest announcer on Metrolink services for the day, and fans have been told to expect some surprise pop-up performances across the network during the weekend.

There will be more details on how fans can access the limited number of free travel passes closer to the time.