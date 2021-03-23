Tim Burgess has announced a new book to celebrate one year of his Twitter Listening Parties.

As the UK entered coronavirus lockdown a year ago today (March 23), Burgess launched the #TimsTwitterListeningParty series, which saw artists tweeting their way through the stories behind classic albums, with fans getting involved.

The series has continued throughout the last year, featuring everyone from Oasis to Pulp, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and more.

New book The Listening Party, out via DK in September, will chronicle the evolution of the listening parties across the last year, and see royalties go to the Music Venue Trust’s ‘Red List’ of venues currently under threat due to the pandemic.

Pre-order The Listening Party here.

Of the book, DK Publishing Director Mark Searle said: “In March 2020, stuck in lockdown and missing gigs, a friend sent a group text telling me to join one of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties. We listened along to Fontaines DC’s ‘Dogrel’ and reminisced about seeing them live. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have done the same across more than 700 parties.

“The way Tim has brought people together while we’ve been apart is a phenomenon. To be publishing The Listening Party is a real honour. It will be a book for any music lover to treasure.”

Burgess added: “The very first listening party we did was 10 years ago and then on March 23rd 2020 when the UK went into lockdown, we started a series where we invited some guests, thinking these would go on for a week or two. Here we are 730 something listening parties later! Our friends at DK asked if we’d be interested in working on a book and we loved the idea. We are also thrilled that sales of the book will be supporting Music Venues Trust.”

Burgess’ most recent Listening Party came last night (March 22), celebrating Dan Sartain’s ‘Century Plaza’ album following the news that that the cult rocker had died at the age of 39 this week.

Earlier this month, new Listening Party earphones were launched to help raise money for UK grassroots music venues.