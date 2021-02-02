Tim Burgess has confirmed that his Tim’s Twitter Listening Party series will pay tribute to the late SOPHIE later this month.

The artist and producer passed away over the weekend. SOPHIE’s family wrote in a statement: “Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

Burgess, who has hosted his online Tim’s Twitter Listening Party series since the first coronavirus-enforced lockdown last year, confirmed last night (February 1) that a special Listening Party will be held at 7pm on February 14 in SOPHIE’s honour.

SOPHIE’s June 2018 debut studio album ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’ will be the subject of the Listening Party tribute, although Burgess confirmed that he won’t be tweeting or inviting any guests to tweet along with the event – “just the songs” will be aired.

Sunday February 14th

7pm (U.K. time) A @LlSTENlNG_PARTY for Sophie’s album

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides No guests, no tweets from me, just the songs pic.twitter.com/F3emzasYZt — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 1, 2021

Among the artists who have already paid tribute to SOPHIE are Rihanna, Christine and the Queens and Vince Staples.

Staples, who worked with SOPHIE on his acclaimed 2017 album ‘Big Fish Theory’, reflected on working with the late artist and producer in a number of tweets on Saturday (January 30).

“Can’t even be sad cause cuh would look at me like I was crazy lol,” Staples wrote in the first of four tweets paying tribute to SOPHIE.

“Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word,” he added.